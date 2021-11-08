Advertisement

Emergency Crews working accident on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta

Stevens Creek Road accident
Stevens Creek Road accident(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms they were responding to an accident with injuries on Stevens Creek Road.

According to dispatch, the accident involved a motorcycle and a car. The call came in at 6:45 p.m.

Gold Cross was called to the scene, but dispatch was unable to provide information on the extent of injuries at the scene.

Part of Stevens Creek Road was shut down, but is back open now.

Check back for updates.

