Darnold’s long-, short-term future with Panthers in doubt

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers traded away three draft picks for Sam Darnold with the idea they could resurrect his career and he could develop into the franchise’s long-term answer at quarterback.

Now it will be a surprise if Darnold can keep his starting job through the remainder of the season. Darnold’s struggles continued Sunday as the fourth-year quarterback turned in another turnover-plagued outing, throwing three interceptions including a pick-six in a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Darnold has now thrown 10 interceptions in Carolina’s last six games, five of which have been losses.

It’s unclear if he will start next week at Arizona.

