Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Chilly mornings and warm afternoons through Wednesday. Next front brings rain Thursday into Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be clear this evening into tonight as high pressure settles over the region. Grab the jacket if you’re heading out this evening. Temperatures will cool off quickly this evening into tonight with clear skies and calm winds. Lows tonight into early Tuesday will be dropping to the upper 30s.

Staying dry though Wednesday. Next front moves through Thursday into Friday.
Staying dry though Wednesday. Next front moves through Thursday into Friday.(WRDW)

Wrap and peel weather Tuesday. Chilly start Tuesday with lows in the upper 30s, but temperatures will warm up to the mid and upper 70s by the afternoon. Skies will be sunny Tuesday with light winds during the day.

Wrap and peel weather again Wednesday. Temperatures early Wednesday will be dropping to the low 40s. Afternoon highs Wednesday will be increasing to the mid and upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows Thursday will be warmer thanks to increasing clouds and an approaching cold front. Lows early Thursday will be near 50. Rain looks possible by Thursday afternoon as the front gets closer to the region and moisture builds. The cold front will eventually move south and east of the CSRA through the day Friday. A few showers look possible early Friday with possible clearing conditions later in the day.

Behind the front we’ll be back to the sunshine this weekend with cooler highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County
Stevens Creek Road accident
Emergency crews respond to crash on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
Weekend shooting in Waynesboro kills 1 person, injures 2
Body found near Chili’s in Evans; authorities investigating

Latest News

Seasonal Highs This Week
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Cold Start
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Tonight's Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
More seasonal high temperatures expected by next week.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding