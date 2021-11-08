Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be clear this evening into tonight as high pressure settles over the region. Grab the jacket if you’re heading out this evening. Temperatures will cool off quickly this evening into tonight with clear skies and calm winds. Lows tonight into early Tuesday will be dropping to the upper 30s.

Staying dry though Wednesday. Next front moves through Thursday into Friday. (WRDW)

Wrap and peel weather Tuesday. Chilly start Tuesday with lows in the upper 30s, but temperatures will warm up to the mid and upper 70s by the afternoon. Skies will be sunny Tuesday with light winds during the day.

Wrap and peel weather again Wednesday. Temperatures early Wednesday will be dropping to the low 40s. Afternoon highs Wednesday will be increasing to the mid and upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3-8 mph.

Morning lows Thursday will be warmer thanks to increasing clouds and an approaching cold front. Lows early Thursday will be near 50. Rain looks possible by Thursday afternoon as the front gets closer to the region and moisture builds. The cold front will eventually move south and east of the CSRA through the day Friday. A few showers look possible early Friday with possible clearing conditions later in the day.

Behind the front we’ll be back to the sunshine this weekend with cooler highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.