Columbia County child porn case draws 30 years in federal prison

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Effingham County man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after admitting to producing child pornography in a case that began with a bust in Columbia County.

Carl Scott Ruger, 42, of Guyton, was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to production of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Ruger to pay restitution of $1.5 million.

Two other defendants are serving federal prison terms after also pleading guilty to production of child pornography. Richard Hunt Moore, 50, of Hephzibah, is serving 264 months in prison, and Charles Casey Gardner, 41, of Brooklet, is serving 180 months. A fourth target in the investigation killed himself.

The men came to the attention of law enforcement agencies in January 2019 when Columbia County sheriff’s deputies were called to a hotel in Martinez by an employee who’d been alerted by a 14-year-old boy accompanying Moore. After questioning Moore, sheriff’s office investigators and the FBI found images of child pornography of Moore’s phone. Those images led to the discovery of the other defendants.

“This case is a great example of the relationship between the community and law enforcement working together to keep our communities safe,” said Maj. Sharif Chochol of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. “‘If you see something, say something’ is more than just a catch phrase; it works. A child predator has been taken down thanks to an observant citizen and a team of dedicated law enforcement professionals.”

Prior to his 2019 arrest, Ruger worked in positions in multiple Georgia counties including as a substitute teacher, bus driver, deputy jailer, and as a corrections officer in state and federal prisons.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or https://report.cybertip.org/.

