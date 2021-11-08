Advertisement

City of Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: Keith McGreal)
By Nick Doria
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.

Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

The trash bin became somewhat weathered throughout the journey, but the city of Myrtle Beach’s logo is still clearly seen.

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

McGreal said the bin is being used as a trash receptacle on the remote stretch of beach where it was found.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Head-on collision kills 26-year-old in Edgefield County
Weekend shooting in Waynesboro kills 1 person, injures 2
Stevens Creek Road accident
Emergency crews respond to crash on Stevens Creek Road in Augusta
Fire truck
Working against wind, Grovetown firefighters extinguish house blaze
Melissa Lockhart was charged after authorities found her mother's remains buried in the...
Autopsy results released for woman found buried in Augusta backyard

Latest News

The defendants are shown in court Nov. 5 in the trial over the death of Ahmaud Arbery.
WATCH LIVE: Trial resumes in death of Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Deidre Reid and Emanuel Bedford
Search surpasses 2 months in missing-woman case with local ties
FILE PHOTO: Football
Heart issue killed Ga. football player, not heat, according to autopsy
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Death toll rises as wave of shootings spreads to Waynesboro
MAU Workforce Solutions
Job alert: MAU hiring event, career fair for veterans scheduled