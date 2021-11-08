Advertisement

Authorities investigating fatal Edgefield County house fire

(AP)
By Staff
Nov. 8, 2021
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - State authorities are continuing to investigate a house fire that left one person dead in Edgefield County over the weekend.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, fire crews rushed to the 200 block of Community Road in reference to a fire.

Details are limited at this time and information on the deceased has not been released.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the cause of the fatal fire.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

