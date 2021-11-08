Advertisement

Authorities identify 31-year-old killed in Waynesboro shooting

(WILX)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Waynesboro police Department in investigating a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend.

Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Dowell Avenue.

The agency says deputies found one dead male victim, and another male victim, who was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said another male victim was injured by gunfire, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The dead man was identified as Marquel Tarber, 31, of Millen.

