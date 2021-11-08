Augusta firefighters pleased with chief bringing new policies, transparency

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost four months since Augusta’s new fire chief took the oath. But you might remember the process to get Antonio Burden into office faced some controversy.

Our I-Team uncovered his name was thrown into consideration by the city administrator rather than being hand-picked from an agency hired to vet candidates.

So we decided to check back in with the fire department and talk to the very firefighters who were outraged about the hiring process. We also spoke to the Firefighter Association and what we heard might surprise you.

Just a few short months ago there was fear in the fire department. Worries that the new chief in charge would be as shrouded in controversy as the process he was hired under.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

“With everything we’ve gone through in the past, we just didn’t know if it was another type of something just getting shoved down our throats and we were going to have to accept it,” said SGT Philip Brigham, Augusta Professional Firefighters Association President.

And though the road leading up to his hiring wasn’t ideal – it appears there’s a legacy being built from the ground up from the rubble of agency failures.

“All of our policies need revamping, and he’s doing his due diligence to get the best policies for our department that we can get,” he said.

The firefighters we spoke to describe Chief Burden as transparent – providing updates every other week. Giving out information fire fighters used to have to file open records requests to their own agency to see.

“It’s stuff that we really had to look for in the past to beg and pry to get,” he said.

The Firefighters Association says equipment that formerly went weeks without being fixed is up and running usually within the same day.

And while equipment is being fixed, “We went from almost every week losing somebody, to now it’s — I don’t even remember really the last person that left,” said Brigham.

We’re told that employee morale is being mended too.

We wanted to hear from some of the commissioners who voted “No” to put Burden in office. Commissioner Brandon Garrett tells us he’s heard nothing but great things about his leadership. He says he’s supportive of the chief just not the process used to hire him. But he also tells us commission has since changed policies so a hiring process like that won’t happen again.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.