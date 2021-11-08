Augusta continues to get a break from skyrocketing gas costs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gas prices remain elevated, up a penny from a week ago, 22 cents from a month ago and $1.33 from a year ago, according to AAA.

The good news is that Augusta gas prices haven’t risen over the past week and remain lower at $3.18 per gallon than the state average of $3.25.

Across the river in South Carolina, the average price actually fell by a penny over the past week as oil prices dipped below $80 per barrel for the first time in weeks.

The average price for gas in the Palmetto State is $3.15 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That price is 16.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 higher than a year ago.

In Georgia, it now costs the average motorist $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that’s $11.88 more than what motorists paid in January 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Gas prices continue to rise across the country.” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “A year ago, Georgians were paying $28 to $38 to fill up a tank of gas. Now that cost has almost doubled.”

She said AAA anticipates pump prices will remain elevated through the Thanksgiving holiday.

At the upper end, gas is averaging $3.26 per gallon in Atlanta and $3.34 in Savannah. On the low end, it’s running $3.13 in Catoosa County.

The national picture

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said that while last week’s fall in oil prices wasn’t enough to provide much relief last week, he expects to see small declines this week in most of the country because of a drop in wholesale gas prices

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.42 as demand rose from 9.32 million barrels a day to 9.5 million barrels a day.

“With President Biden still mulling over options to help push gas prices down, we could continue to see some volatility in oil prices,” De Haan said. “I don’t immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the run-up to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC