Advertisement

Another close one: Miami rallies, beats Georgia Tech 33-30

Miami booster offers entire team NIL endorsements
Miami booster offers entire team NIL endorsements(CBS Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw three touchdown passes, Charleston Rambo had 210 receiving yards to nearly break the Miami single-game record and the Hurricanes continued their second-half surge with a 33-30 win over Georgia Tech.

Van Dyke completed 22 of 34 passes for 389 yards. Rambo had seven catches, falling just 10 yards shy of matching the Miami record of 220 yards set by Eddie Brown in 1984. Jaylan Knighton ran for a career-best 162 yards and a score for Miami.

Jeff Sims threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Tech.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Lockhart was charged after authorities found her mother's remains buried in the...
Autopsy results released for woman found buried in Augusta backyard
Blessin Bussy
Deputies cancel alert after Augusta 15-year-old found safe
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Augusta crime
Man’s body found in front of a home where he didn’t live
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
New issues uncovered on deputy in stun-gun case, family sees body cam footage

Latest News

Kyle Larson is introduced to the fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7,...
Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title
Gold gloves up for grabs, state finals start Tuesday at Trustmark Park
Goldschmidt, Edman, Arenado, Bader, O’Neill earn Gold Gloves
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Darnold’s long-, short-term future with Panthers in doubt
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the...
Pats shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to 24-6 victory
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Ryan passes for 343 yards, 2 TDs as Falcons top Saints 27-25