2 veteran career fairs, MAU event scheduled for job seekers

AUGUSTA, Ga. A ForcesUnited career expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10 at 901 Greene St. in Augusta.

The expo will bring together many local companies and employment experts to meet and hire veteran, guard and reserve, transitioning military and military spouses as well as military children ages 16 and older.

The first day will include training opportunities including resume building, interview skills, job fair tips, job offers and negotiation, and more. Also, Hillary Kay photography studios will be providing free professional headshots on Nov. 9 for the first 25 people to register for the event.

The hiring fair will be the next day.

The event is sponsored by Bechtel, SOFtact Solutions, Textron, Regions Bank and Hillary Kay Studios.

To register, call 706-951-7506 Or visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5Z9J3Q9.

South Carolina to host virtual career fair for veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Gov. Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Administration and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs encourage all South Carolina veterans looking to continue a career of service to take part in the Veterans Virtual Career Fair happening Nov. 9.

The virtual career fair will provide veterans an opportunity to explore career opportunities with more than 35 state agencies and institutions of higher education.

Registration for the Veterans Virtual Career Fair, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9, is now open. Veterans can register by visiting https://bddy.me/3vGwCU3.

Participating agencies are recruiting for positions in accounting, finance, engineering, grant management, health care, human resources, information technology, management, security and law enforcement and skilled trades.

Each agency will have virtual booths where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the more than 35 participating agencies include:

Aiken Technical College

Clemson University

Midlands Technical College

South Carolina Department of Administration

South Carolina Department of Corrections

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

South Carolina Department of Revenue

South Carolina Department of Transportation

Spartanburg Community College

The Citadel

The University of South Carolina

MAU will be hiring for Milliken in Johnston

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - MAU Workforce Solutions is holding a hiring event for its team working at Milliken in Johnston.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the MAU Aiken Branch parking lot, 1036 Pine Log Road in Aiken.

Interviews will take place for manufacturing positions with on-the-spot job offers provided to qualified candidates.

All positions offer a starting pay of $14 per hour and can go up to $20.30 per hour based on experience. Additionally, all positions offer health benefits that include telehealth medical services, 401K, a $1,000 sign-on bonus, a $2,500 retention bonus and the opportunity for advancement.

Interested candidates are required to bring a copy of their resume and two forms of identification to their interviews to be considered for a position. Candidates should also be prepared to submit to a background check.

MAU is taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. Face masks will be mandatory. If candidates are unable to attend the hiring event, they can visit www.mau.com/milliken-aiken to apply online at any time. For more information, visit mau.com/Aiken-Milliken-Event.

