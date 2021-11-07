Advertisement

Waynesboro PD investigating early morning shooting

(WILX)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Waynesboro Police Department in investigating a shooting overnight Sunday.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office responded to the call at around 1:30 a.m. around the 700 block of Dowell Avenue. The agency says they found one deceased male victim, and another male victim was transported to AU Health with life-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says another male victim was injured by gunfire, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

