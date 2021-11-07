Suspect fatally shot after attacking officers with knife, Mass. police say

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man who stabbed another officer in the neck.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call at 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Dorchester, Massachusetts. They encountered an armed suspect on the third floor landing, who police say stabbed one of the officers in the neck with a knife.

The second officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the officer who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

A knife was recovered at the home, according to the police.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

