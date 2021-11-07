Advertisement

Firefighters battling structure fire in Grovetown

By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Firefighters are currently battling a structure fire in the 200 Block of Taylor Circle in the Summerfield subdivision.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, crews have been at the scene, battling flames, for over an hour. Fire Captain Wayne Kent said firefighters were working against windy conditions but they were able to get to get the house fire under control and eventually extinguished.

The resident of the home is safe and has declined any Red Cross assistance, stating he has family to stay with.

Officials say the fire started in the garage but they have not determined the exact cause of the blaze at this time. No other structures were damaged. Fire crews are checking for hot spots.

Check back for updates.

Architects taking ideas for new Columbia County hospital
