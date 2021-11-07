Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will be chilly in the upper 30s so make sure to back the jacket has you’re heading out the door.

Patchy frost wouldn’t be out of the questions for a few typical cooler communities in our northern counties, but here in Augusta we’ll stay well above freezing. Winds are expected to remain light keeping our temps in the mid to upper 30s across much of the region even with mostly clear skies.

Skies will be mostly sunny with seasonal afternoon highs in the low 70s. Nice weather sticks around Tuesday through Thursday this upcoming week with highs remaining in the mid-70s. We’ll notice a little more cloud cover moving in by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next system.

Rain looks possible by Thursday afternoon, through the day on Friday as another cold front moves through the region. Behind the front we’ll be back to the sunshine this weekend with cooler temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

