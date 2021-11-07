Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Sunshine returns this afternoon with temps in the mid to upper 60s. Warmer highs and dry for the first half of the work week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Nov. 7, 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a chilly and breezy morning once again with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy conditions are expected to continue for the first half of your Sunday with a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for central and eastern portions of the CSRA until 2 PM.

Breezy conditions are expected today and tomorrow across the CSRA. Winds sustained between...
Breezy conditions are expected today and tomorrow across the CSRA. Winds sustained between 10-15 mph with gusts over 20-25 mph will be possible(WRDW)

We started off mostly cloudy this morning but partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected by this afternoon with warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north between 10-15 mph but calming as we head into Sunday evening. Gusts over 20 mph will be possible for the first half of your Sunday.

Frost will be possible tomorrow morning as clear skies and calm winds will give us the perfect set up for radiational cooling. As heat rapidly escapes from the surface, temperatures will be plummeting into the 50s after sunset and into the 30s by daybreak Monday. Afternoon highs look more seasonal tomorrow, back in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny as well.

Nice weather sticks around Tuesday through Thursday this upcoming week with highs remaining in the mid-70s. Rain looks possible again by Thursday evening into Friday as another cold front moves through the region. Keep it here for the latest updates.

