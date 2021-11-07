Architects taking ideas for new Columbia County hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AU Health has a set of architects ready to start drawing up plans for a new hospital in Columbia County.

It’s been years since the original plans for the hospital were released. Now, AU has new architects.

They’re coming up with new plans, and they want to hear from you.

“I think it’s gonna be a big deal for Columbia County,” said Joshua Childs.

He’s excited about the new hospital, but he’s also excited about coffee.

“Coffee is life, every morning that’s the first thing on my mind,” he said.

He wants to see a coffee shop in the new hospital, so he gave architects his idea.

“We’ve got pens, we’ve got the plans here, we want people to write their ideas down,” said architect Cindy Beckham.

AU selected the architects last week. Beckham is one of them. She says one of the first things they do is talk to the community.

“When you’re designing a hospital like this, you’re designing it for the needs of the community,” she said. “You can only understand that if you’re speaking to everyone and talking to folks and getting that input and inclusion.”

She believes health care has changed and wants to make this a hospital unlike any other.

“How do we not do what everyone else is doing, but how do we learn from what others are doing, make improvements, and make this a facility like one that doesn’t exist anywhere else in the country?” she said.

Childs can’t wait to see them break ground, and he’s happy they listened to his coffee shop idea.

“It was really cool to see that they actually want, and willing to receive the ideas of the community,” he said.

If you have ideas, they encourage you to send AU Health an email at info@augusta.edu

Architects expect the plans to be finalized next year, with the hospital opening in 2025.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.