South Aiken High School overcoming the odds this football season

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night means football and at South Aiken High School the team has overcome a lot to make it this far.

“It could have been super easy for them to say forget it, it’s not worth it,” said Chris Hamilton, Head Football Coach South Aiken.

But the T-Breds didn’t they bought in.

“They believe in each other and they love each other and they love their coaches and that’s been a huge part and they want to see each other successful,” said Hamilton.

Because it’s more than just a game.

“Being a family you’ve heard a lot of the boys talk about it and saying hey we want to make sure that we’re in this together we’re doing it for each other it’s not about I it’s about doing things for one another,” said Lee Hudson, Defensive Back Coach South Aiken.

This season they tragically lost a member of their family – longtime coach Eddie Buck passed away.

“That was just something I still find myself looking over my shoulder to see if he’s there to go talk to him,” said Hamilton.

He was a calming presence to the team, supported them and cheered them on at every practice and game. But still these young men never gave up.

“We play each game for him,” said a footfall player.

Because in the face of adversity the T-Breds don’t cower away, they pony up.

“It’s what’s built that family comradery even more because we realized we can’t take each other for granted,” said Hudson.

A season they won’t take for granted either because through it all they’ve learned how to handle life’s greatest challenges and still be successful.

“These guys worked hard and he was a big part of that whether we take this thing all the way or whether it ends tonight which it better not but if it ends tonight we still you know we want to dedicate this season to him,” said Hamilton.

It’s incredible how much high school kids have to deal with. Especially for this South Aiken football team.

