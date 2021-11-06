RCSO searching for missing person

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding this missing person.

Bibekananda Mohanty, 79, was last seen driving away from the 900 block of Bennock Mill Road in a gray 1997 Toyota Camry with a Georgia Plates “3815AHS.”

According to the agency, Mohanty has Alzheimer’s and needs medication.

If you’ve seen them, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1427 or (706) 821-1080.

