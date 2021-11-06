RCSO searching for missing person
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding this missing person.
Bibekananda Mohanty, 79, was last seen driving away from the 900 block of Bennock Mill Road in a gray 1997 Toyota Camry with a Georgia Plates “3815AHS.”
According to the agency, Mohanty has Alzheimer’s and needs medication.
If you’ve seen them, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1427 or (706) 821-1080.
