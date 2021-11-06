Football scores, November 5th
Brentwood 35, Gatewood 6
Calvary Day 44, Aquinas 0
Eastside 38, Greenbrier 28
Harlem 39, Morgan County 29
Jefferson County 21, Laney 12
Lakeside-Evans 34, Rockdale County 7
Metter 38, Emanuel County Institute 0
Putnam County 61, Butler 0
Screven County 15, Claxton 13
Swainsboro 48, Vidalia 0
T.W. Josey 43, Glenn Hills 7
Thomas Jefferson 36, Augusta Prep 8
Thomson 42, Hephzibah 6
Washington County 51, Monticello 7
Washington-Wilkes 49, Towns County 32
Westside-Augusta 24, Oglethorpe County 7
Augusta Christian 45, Laurence Manning Academy, S.C. 20
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Hannah-Pamplico 22
C.A. Johnson 32, Wagener-Salley 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta 48, Whitmire 0
Southside Christian 48, Williston-Elko 0
Barnwell 51, Marion 40
Saluda 38, Andrew Jackson 14
Aynor 16, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14
Dillon 32, Fox Creek 0
Aiken 25, Hilton Head Island 8
Myrtle Beach 56, Midland Valley 19
North Augusta 31, Bluffton 12
South Aiken 28, Wilson 14
Andrew Jackson Academy 62, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0
Westminster 46, Holy Spirit Prep 8
