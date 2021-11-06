Advertisement

Football scores, November 5th

(WRDW)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Brentwood 35, Gatewood 6

Calvary Day 44, Aquinas 0

Eastside 38, Greenbrier 28

Harlem 39, Morgan County 29

Jefferson County 21, Laney 12

Lakeside-Evans 34, Rockdale County 7

Metter 38, Emanuel County Institute 0

Putnam County 61, Butler 0

Screven County 15, Claxton 13

Swainsboro 48, Vidalia 0

T.W. Josey 43, Glenn Hills 7

Thomas Jefferson 36, Augusta Prep 8

Thomson 42, Hephzibah 6

Washington County 51, Monticello 7

Washington-Wilkes 49, Towns County 32

Westside-Augusta 24, Oglethorpe County 7

Augusta Christian 45, Laurence Manning Academy, S.C. 20

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26, Hannah-Pamplico 22

C.A. Johnson 32, Wagener-Salley 0

Ridge Spring-Monetta 48, Whitmire 0

Southside Christian 48, Williston-Elko 0

Barnwell 51, Marion 40

Saluda 38, Andrew Jackson 14

Aynor 16, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14

Dillon 32, Fox Creek 0

Aiken 25, Hilton Head Island 8

Myrtle Beach 56, Midland Valley 19

North Augusta 31, Bluffton 12

South Aiken 28, Wilson 14

Andrew Jackson Academy 62, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0

Westminster 46, Holy Spirit Prep 8

