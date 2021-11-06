Deputies cancel alert after Augusta 15-year-old found safe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled the search for 15-year-old Blessin Bussey Friday night. She has been located and found safe.

This comes after a week-long search for the missing Augusta teen:

Thank you to everyone that has shared our post and helped with the search in locating this missing teen.

