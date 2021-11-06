Deputies cancel alert after Augusta 15-year-old found safe
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled the search for 15-year-old Blessin Bussey Friday night. She has been located and found safe.
This comes after a week-long search for the missing Augusta teen:
Thank you to everyone that has shared our post and helped with the search in locating this missing teen.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.