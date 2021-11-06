Advertisement

Deputies cancel alert after Augusta 15-year-old found safe

Blessin Bussy
Blessin Bussy(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled the search for 15-year-old Blessin Bussey Friday night. She has been located and found safe.

This comes after a week-long search for the missing Augusta teen:

MORE: | Distraught Augusta family looking for missing 15-year-old girl
MORE: | Do you have information that could help find this missing teen?

Thank you to everyone that has shared our post and helped with the search in locating this missing teen.

