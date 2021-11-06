Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a chilly and breezy morning across the CSRA with temperatures in the mid to low 40s and wind chill temperatures in the upper to mid 30s. Breezy conditions are expected to continue through tomorrow and a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for a few of our central and eastern counties until 2 PM Sunday. Winds will be sustained between 10-15 mph with gusts over 20-25 mph possible across the entire CSRA.

Breezy conditions are expected today and tomorrow across the CSRA. Winds sustained between 10-15 mph with gusts over 20-25 mph will be possible (WRDW)

An area of low pressure has developed off the southeast coast and will bring showers into the southern and central CSRA throughout today. Showers will be possible for mainly counties along and south of I-20. Most of the rain should be moving out of the CSRA late Saturday. Temperatures will stay cool all day Saturday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the north between 12-18 mph. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect Saturday through Sunday at 2 PM.

Skies will stay cloudy Saturday night, but start to clear out towards daybreak Sunday. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid 40s early Sunday. Winds will stay breezy late Saturday into Sunday with north winds between 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny skies return during the day Sunday. Highs will be warmer in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north between 10-15 mph.

More seasonal high temperatures expected by next week. (WRDW)

Early next week looks more seasonal with highs back in the mid 70s Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Nice weather sticks around Tuesday through Thursday next week with highs remaining in the mid 70s. Rain looks possible again by Friday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.