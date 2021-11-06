Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a chilly and breezy morning across the CSRA with temperatures in the mid to low 40s and wind chill temperatures in the upper to mid 30s. Breezy conditions are expected to continue through tomorrow and a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for a few of our central and eastern counties until 2 PM Sunday. Winds will be sustained between 12-18 mph with gusts over 20-25 mph possible across the entire CSRA.

Breezy conditions are expected today and tomorrow across the CSRA. Winds sustained between 12-18 mph with gusts over 20-25 mph will be possible (WRDW)

An area of low pressure has developed off the southeast coast and brought showers into the southern CSRA this afternoon. Most of the rainfall will shift to the east later tonight and many areas will be dry to start off your Sunday.

Skies will stay cloudy tonight, but start to clear out towards daybreak tomorrow. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid-40s early Sunday. Winds will stay breezy late tonight into Sunday with north winds between 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny skies return during the day Sunday. Highs will be warmer in the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the north between 10-15 mph but calming through Sunday evening.

Early next week looks more seasonal with highs back in the low 70s Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Nice weather sticks around Tuesday through Thursday next week with highs remaining in the mid-70s. Rain looks possible again by Friday as another cold front moves through the region. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.