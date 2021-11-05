You’ll need to change your clocks this weekend — and something else

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’ll need to adjust your clocks this weekend in Georgia and South Carolina, setting them back one hour by 2 a.m. Sunday as daylight saving time ends.

You may remember that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill to move the Peach State to year-round daylight saving time. A similar bill passed in South Carolina in 2020.

But that’s not a done deal yet because Congress would have to change federal law to allow it.

So you still have to change your clocks this weekend.

Experts say it’s also a good time to give your home a fire-safety checkup because the risk of house fires rises at this time of year.

Since 2019, the average frequency of home fires in Augusta has increased between November and March.

“As we head into the holidays, it’s critical to take action now to be as safe as possible as the threat of home fires increases with the cooler weather,” said Carla Maton of the Red Cross of Georgia.

The National Fire Protection Association says smoking is the top cause of fire-related deaths.

Whether you smoke yourself or have guests who smoke, the Augusta Fire Department/EMA says to keep these points in mind:

It is better to smoke outside because furniture, bedding and papers inside the home can catch fire from burning cigarettes.

Keep a sturdy ashtray or bucket of sand to put out cigarettes.

Smoke only when you are alert. If you take medicine or get sleepy, don’t smoke.

Never smoke near anyone who uses medical oxygen. If a fire starts, the oxygen will cause it to burn hotter and faster. There is no safe way to smoke when oxygen is in use.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says you should change the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend.

“Smoke alarms protect your lives and belongings by warning when there might be a fire in your home or place of work,” said King. “However, a smoke alarm’s life-saving impact goes away when it runs out of batteries.”

Smoke alarm batteries can be the difference between life and death. Last year, 55 of 58 fatal fires in Georgia could have been prevented if Georgians had changed their smoke alarm batteries, King said. This translates to 95% of all fire fatalities being preventable by simple maintenance.

King also urges Georgians to test and clean dust from their smoke alarms monthly and to practice an escape plan.

The American Red Cross of Georgia says you shouldn’t forget to test your smoke detectors, too.

Here are some other tips from the Red Cross:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — that’s the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

For more information, including safety tips and free resources, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching for “American Red Cross” in app stores.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.