WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in trial over Arbery death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A murder trial opened this morning for three white men in Brunswick who are charged with chasing and shooting Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

The death in February 2020 was recorded on video and caused a national outcry. Jurors are to be sworn in Friday for the trial of father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan.

Watch the video stream above of the opening statements.

