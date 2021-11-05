This weekend: Holiday markets, quilt show, pumpkin smash, more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street Marina will be hosting a holiday market on Sundays in coming weeks.

The family-friendly event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. every Sunday from Nov. 7 to Dec. 19.

Vendors will sell everything from jewelry to wooden signs, CBD products, pralines, soaps, estate items, clothing, holiday wreaths, blankets, pies, and plants.

“This is a great place to come on a Sunday and enjoy the afternoon,” said Beth Christian, owner of the marina. “We have good music, great finds, and delicious food to choose from, plus the fact that there is boat ride on the Savannah River that is available on Sundays.”

We will be practicing social distancing at this event. Vendors are encouraged to send an email to marketatthemarina@gmail.com to receive an application. The fee is $20 per table.

Also this weekend

Quilting on the River will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the at the North Augusta Activities Center. The biannual quilt show hosted by Pieceful Hearts Quilters will include displays of more than 200 quilts. There will be vendors, a quilt raffle, gift basket drawings and a sewing machine drawing. Admission is $7 or free for kids under 12 with an adult.

Saturday is your last chance to register for the James Brown Turkey Giveaway. Registration will be offered from 9-11 a.m. in the James Brown Arena parking lot on Seventh Street. Bring a current state ID and proof of residency.

Christ Community Health Services’ fifth annual Rhythm & Ribs Community Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 127 Telfair St. There will be live music, children’s activities, health information tables and a barbecue rib lunch with a suggested donation of $5 per plate

The Harlem library will host a fall festival from 5-9 p.m. Saturday featuring small businesses where you can do some holiday shopping. There will also be food vendors, games, inflatables, animal encounters, live music, raffles and more.

Cold Creek South will hold a pumpkin smash from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at at 770 E. Pine Log Road in Aiken. Organizers will provide the tools and safety goggles. Bring your pumpkin or purchase one to smash.

Augusta residents can get a COVID shot and receive a $100 incentive. A walk-in clinic is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.