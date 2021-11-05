Advertisement

Soldier training at Fort Gordon faces child porn indictment

This is the McKenna Gate of Fort Gordon.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A U.S. Army soldier in training at Fort Gordon has been indicted on a charge of distributing child pornography.

Joshua Gamble, 29, was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury on one count of distribution of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

The charge carries a statutory minimum penalty of five years and up to 20 years in prison.

FBI agents investigating illegal distribution of child pornography via an internet chat application arrested Gamble in October on a complaint based on activity that took place on Aug. 10 and 11.

MORE | Augusta woman admits to participation in child sex trafficking conspiracy

The case is being investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

“Anyone who would think to engage in activities that exploit children should be forewarned that our vigilant law enforcement partners are always watching,” said Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes. “We will be unrelenting in pursuing those who would victimize the most vulnerable among us.”

It’s not the first time a soldier from the post has faced a child porn charge.

Bryan S. Stills, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of possession of child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

Also earlier this year, Jason Michael Musgrove, 41, was sentenced to 360 months in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall after pleading guilty to production of child pornography.

