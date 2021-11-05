Advertisement

Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System on Friday released its COVID-19 statistics for the past week.

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the week ending Nov 5:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Garrett, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hains, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 4 positive students, 38 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Richmond Hill, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Langford, 1 positive student, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Pine Hill, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tutt, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 1 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Davidson, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 1 positive student, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The 28,570-student Columbia County School System also released these figures Friday for the week ending Oct. 29:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Lakeside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 1 positive employee

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

