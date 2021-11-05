Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System on Friday released its COVID-19 statistics for the past week.
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the week ending Nov 5:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Garrett, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hains, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 4 positive students, 38 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Willis Foreman, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Richmond Hill, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Langford, 1 positive student, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Pine Hill, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tutt, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 1 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Davidson, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 1 positive student, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Columbia County School System
The 28,570-student Columbia County School System also released these figures Friday for the week ending Oct. 29:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Lakeside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 1 positive employee
