Palmetto Bowls opening storefront inside Aiken Unrivaled Fitness

By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two local businesses teaming up in Aiken. You will soon be able to catch Palmetto Bowls selling acai bowls inside Unrivaled Fitness! This will serve as their store front which will be open to anyone.

Unrivaled Fitness is expanding their gym and thought it would be a great partnership to provide the community and gym members.

The owner of the gym says they would have Palmetto Bowls delivered a couple times out of the week but now this new move will allow everyone to be happy because a bowl will always be available.

”Whenever I don’t have them they get mad at me, so this will be a lot easier on me to have bowls ready when they get done with their workout,” said Josh Bolen, owner of Palmetto Bowls. “I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly but I’m very excited and thankful for this opportunity.”

Palmetto Bowls expects to be open in a few weeks inside Unrivaled Fitness. Until then they will still be driving their food truck around town. You can follow their Facebook page @palmettobowls for updates on their opening date.

