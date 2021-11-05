New issues uncovered on deputy in stun-gun case, family sees body cam footage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New developments in the case of a man who died after a Richmond County deputy shocked him with a stun gun. We’re now learning the family of 24-year-old Jermaine Jones has seen the body cam video of the incident. The GBI confirms they showed it to his parents earlier today.

The GBI says they showed Jones’ mother and father part of the video this morning. We talked to his mother after she saw it. She says she’s not feeling good and it’s too much for her to handle today.

His parents have seen the video. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shocked Jermaine Jones with a stun gun as he tried to run away. Now we’re learning more about the deputy they say fired the stun gun.

According to a 2017 incident report, Richard Russell was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation. The report says this happened four years ago after Russell argued with someone after class in the academy. Russell told police he said many things to quote “Mess with” the person he was arguing with. He admitted to saying he would go home and “Put a glock in his mouth.” He said he was joking but emergency workers arrived and evaluated Russell. After the evaluation they decided to take him to the hospital for further evaluation.

Notes from Russell’s personnel file shows a history of arguments with people. He is back to work but the investigation is still open.

Again Jones’ mother says it’s too much right now and she needs some rest. Which is understandable – but she has agreed to speak with us later.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.