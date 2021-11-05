Advertisement

New Taiwanese tea shop ‘Gong Cha’ opening soon in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you like boba tea there’s finally a place to get it in Augusta. A new location of the Taiwanese tea franchise “Gong Cha” is opening up on Washington Road.

Gong Cha, is a worldwide bubble tea franchise with more than 1,500 stores.

The owner says at this new location there is going to be four different teas plus a variety of flavors and toppings. She says she wanted to open the shop because she loved boba tea and used to travel to get it. But she wants to offer a fresh option for people in Augusta.

MORE: | Palmetto Bowls opening storefront inside Aiken Unrivaled Fitness

“We’ve been very excited, we’ve been waiting since January, and it’s finally here, so it’s just overwhelming,” said Angela Tran, owner of Gong Cha.

Their grand opening is this Sunday. They’re offering specials if you go that day. For more information, visit their Facebook page: @AugustaGongCha.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An impromptu memorial has popped up outside the Red Crab restaurant, where a man was fatally...
Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4
Crime scene
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Crash kills Aiken man fleeing officers, coroner says
Shooting incident at Augusta Primetime Bar And Grill
James Whitaker
Charges allege driver was on meth when crash killed 2 near Thomson

Latest News

Palmetto Bowls
Palmetto Bowls opening storefront inside Aiken Unrivaled Fitness
Police academy
I-TEAM: Thin blue line: Why are local law enforcement academies struggling to find recruits?
Fate of Louisville slave market remains in limbo
Louisville slave market
Fate of Louisville slave market remains in limbo