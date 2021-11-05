New Taiwanese tea shop ‘Gong Cha’ opening soon in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you like boba tea there’s finally a place to get it in Augusta. A new location of the Taiwanese tea franchise “Gong Cha” is opening up on Washington Road.

Gong Cha, is a worldwide bubble tea franchise with more than 1,500 stores.

The owner says at this new location there is going to be four different teas plus a variety of flavors and toppings. She says she wanted to open the shop because she loved boba tea and used to travel to get it. But she wants to offer a fresh option for people in Augusta.

“We’ve been very excited, we’ve been waiting since January, and it’s finally here, so it’s just overwhelming,” said Angela Tran, owner of Gong Cha.

Their grand opening is this Sunday. They’re offering specials if you go that day. For more information, visit their Facebook page: @AugustaGongCha.

