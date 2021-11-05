Names of 2 killed in crash near Thomson released

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the passengers killed during Tuesday’s double fatal collision in Columbia County

The victims have been identified as Kiley Strange of Florida and Crystal Carter of North Carolina, according to the coroner’s office.

Arrest warrants state Carter was the front seat passenger and Stranger was the back seat passenger of a white Dodge Dakota that crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer a few miles east of Thomson.

Authorities identified 36-year-old James Whitaker as the driver of a white Dodge Dakota. He’s facing charges with authorities alleging he was under the influence of meth at the time of the crash.

Arrest warrants state the collision occurred between 2:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. A Georgia State Patrol trooper happened upon the crash scene at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 178.

The white Dodge Dakota had been traveling behind a tractor-trailer in the right lane, but the tractor-trailer stopped for traffic due to construction.

The Dodge Dakota was following too closely, and it struck the rear of the stopped tractor-trailer, troopers said.

Arrest warrants state Whitaker was under the influence of methamphetamine during the time of the crash.

He was transported to Doctors Hospital in Augusta for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Whitaker was detained on Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, following too closely, driving while license suspended/revoked and driving under influence of drugs, according to arrest records.

The Troop E Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division and the Columbia County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

