Local Dennis Quaid film looking for extras, vintage cars, baseball players

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Taking you behind the scenes of a new movie set coming right here to Augusta. It’s got baseball. It’s got Dennis Quaid. And now it needs you. Producers are looking for hundreds of locals to play extras. They need some baseball players to come out, too.

They won’t just be using the old GreenJackets home as a location to film they’ll use several locations around the CSRA. Of course, this isn’t the first film to shoot in Augusta but this crew says slowly but surely the production world is bouncing back from the pandemic and Augusta is becoming a hotspot.

“I scouted everywhere. Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, to all over Georgia. We scouted Savannah but I just fell in love with Augusta as a town,” said Jeff Celentano, film director.

After almost two years of setbacks, the lights and the crews are hitting the streets of Augusta once again.

“Yeah, it seems like production is back and things are happening. So things are very busy,” said Warren Ostergard, producer of The Hill.

In less than two weeks filming for the movie The Hill will begin. The film starring Dennis Quaid will tell the story of Rickey Hill a former major league baseball player who overcame a physical handicap to play.

“And he went out there and he did something that you’ll see in the movie that even Dennis Quaid said to me, ‘I can’t believe the story’s true this kid actually did this,’” said Celentano.

It’s a big film with a small budget.

“It’s definitely difficult to find crew. Everybody’s working,” said Ostergard.

You can be a part of this too. Baseball players, background actors. They need more than 600 people to come be in this film.

“They’re gonna play normal parts seen in life....but the cool thing is it takes place in the 1960s and 1970s. So they’ll be wearing, you know, period wardrobe and it’s going to be a beautifully shot film. So it’s something really special to be involved in,” he said.

It’s an opportunity for you and an opportunity for Augusta.

“I think the more movies we do here, the more Augusta becomes acquainted with the film industry, and the hope is that there’s more of a local crew base,” said Ostergard.

In addition to background actors, they’re also looking for 50 vintage cars to use in the film. The plan is to have it on the big screen sometime next year. So if you can play baseball or just cheer in the stands – they need you. You can send an email to TheHillMovieCasting@gmail.com. You’ll need to send them a photo, your age and location.

