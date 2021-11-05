Local animal rescue ‘Hope for Hooves’ celebrating one year

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s that time of year. The fair, the pumpkins, the hay bales – all out in full force. But when it’s time to clear it all out for Christmas one animal rescue says it’ll take your trash.

Hay bales, lettuce, carrots, and even pumpkins – you name it, they eat it!

“They love it. They will literally attack it especially the pigs. They’re the ones who probably love it the most,” said Michelle Derrick, owner, Hope for Hooves.

Hope for Hooves is a non-profit animal rescue celebrating one year!

“It’s an indescribable feeling to know that we are making such a difference because I know what these guys have done for me. I have a donkey who literally saved my life,” she said.

They started a year ago with one horse and have now grown to more than 20 horses, mules, and donkeys. They even have pigs, chickens, ducks and a goat! Derrick says seeing a difference in the animals they rescue makes what they do all worth it.

“This girl she was not fed properly, so she didn’t have the right nutrition as you can see she’s a bit thin. In just one week she was able to put on some weight. She wasn’t doing things like this. Her whole personality is coming out,” she said.

Hope for Hooves does tours and even parent’s night out events where kids can come feed the animals and ride horses. Derrick says being out here is a source of therapy for a lot of people.

“They just get us. They know when we’re sad, when we’re happy, and when we’re scared. They can literally sense our emotions and bring peace and comfort,” she said.

She says it takes a big group and a lot of support to care for these animals.

“I could not 100 percent do this without my volunteers and the people of the community who give. Whether it’s pumpkins or monetary donations it all adds up and it all matters,” she said.

If you want to donate pumpkins or hay bales, visit their website Hope for Hooves Rescue. You can even sponsor ‘Bella’ the horse in the interview to help cover the cost of her medical bills and care.

