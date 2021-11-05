Like Augusta Mall, these 23 chain stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on sales online instead.

Augusta Mall has already announced it will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Now expressing the same sentiment are dozens of national retailers, including Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities,” said Dacona Smith, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S.

Walmart executives say they made the decision to close on Thanksgiving as a “thank you” to their employees for their dedicated work during the pandemic.

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving and re-open Nov. 26 for in-person shopping.

Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day:

Banana Republic

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

DSW

Foot Locker

Gap

Home Depot

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Macy’s

Office Depot

Office Max

Old Navy

Pet Supplies Plus

Petco

Petsmart

REI

Target

Ulta

Walmart

Augusta Mall announced on Oct. 18 that it would be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“We hope this will allow our tenants, shoppers and employees to spend more time with friends, family and loved ones,” the mall said in a Facebook post.

“Black Friday remains a cherished tradition and we look forward to opening our doors at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 26 to kick off the holiday shopping season,” the post said.

Extended hours will begin Dec. 10 and run through Christmas Eve “to provide ample time for our community to purchase gifts (without the worry of delayed shipping issues) in person or via curbside-pickup,” the mall said.

