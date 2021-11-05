Advertisement

The holiday classics are back! Here’s where you can watch

You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Monday, Nov. 22 on CBS at 8 p.m....
You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Monday, Nov. 22 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.(CBS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without childhood classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” or “Charlie Brown.”

You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Nov. 22, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

Catch Frosty and his “jolly, happy soul” starting Nov. 26, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. The sequel, “Frosty Returns,” will air immediately afterward at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Don’t worry if you miss the festivities in November; between CBS and Freeform, you’ll have plenty of chances to see these classics.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

  • Nov. 22, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 4, 7:45 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 5, 5:35 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 11, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 20, 5:15 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 24, 9 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 25, 5:40 p.m. on Freeform

Frosty the Snowman

  • Nov. 26, 8 p.m. on CBS
  • Dec. 4, 5 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 5, 5 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 24, 8:40 p.m. on Freeform
  • Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m. on Freeform

The “Peanuts” gang will also be back on broadcast television this holiday season in addition to streaming on Apple TV+.

Fans can watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on PBS, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. EST. The gang will deck the halls with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on PBS at 7:30 p.m. EST Dec. 19.

And new this year, “For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere Dec. 10 on Apple TV+, according to Variety. It is the second New Year’s Eve-themed special to come from “Peanuts” since 1986.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’aja Brown
Aiken daycare worker charged with assaulting 3-year-old child
An impromptu memorial has popped up outside the Red Crab restaurant, where a man was fatally...
Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4
Crime scene
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year
Shooting incident at Augusta Primetime Bar And Grill
Sunshine House
Mom speaks out on child’s alleged assault at Aiken day care

Latest News

Memorial service for Colin Powell held in Washington
Memorial service for Colin Powell held in Washington
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
Atlanta Braves parade
WATCH: Parade celebrates Atlanta Braves’ World Series win
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Rittenhouse shooting victim was acting ‘belligerently’
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Names of 2 killed in crash near Thomson released