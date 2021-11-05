Here are the legislative priorities for Georgia education agency

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Education on Friday announced its 2022 legislative priorities.

The key public-education issues will guide state Superintendent Richard Woods’ interactions with lawmakers in the upcoming regular session.

“Our legislative priorities are aligned with the greater vision of creating a public education system that is student-focused and classroom-centered,” Woods said.

Here are the priorities:

EXPANDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS

Provide access to a 21st-century classroom by recognizing the need for affordable and quality high-speed internet access as a basic utility for all of Georgia’s families.

Strengthen civics education and students’ understanding of American government and the nation’s history.

Encourage the elimination of austerity cuts for programs that expand learning opportunities for students.

INCREASING SUPPORTS FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES

Support updates to the funding formula to ensure sufficient resources for students in residential treatment facilities.

Propose additional funding to support the effective facilitation and implementation of the Georgia Special Needs Scholarship.

ELEVATING THE TEACHING PROFESSION AND STRENGTHENING THE TEACHER PIPELINE

Support fully funding the pay raise for teachers

Encourage removing the threat of certification loss as a punishment for new teachers identified as “needs development” through the teacher evaluation system.

Pursue the establishment of a pilot to design an evaluation system built on professional progression with embedded supports for educators.

Promote changes to allow districts to utilize retired educators full time in high-need teaching positions.

STRENGTHENING THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN SCHOOLS AND THE COMMUNITY

Promote strategies that encourage informed decision-making to ensure the health and safety of students and educators, recognizing the authority of families to make health-related decisions for their children and employees to make health-related decisions for themselves.

Foster unity among students, educators, parents, and communities around the common educational challenges facing our students by protecting against divisive teachings or ideologies.

Ensure instructional materials, resources, and programs are age- and developmentally appropriate and are adopted using an established process that promotes transparency and community engagement.

FUNDING PUBLIC EDUCATION

Encourage the elimination of austerity cuts for districts and schools, and encourage additional funding for regional education service agencies.

Pursue additional funding for transportation costs for school districts.

Pursue additional funding for student support staff at the local level.

Support efforts to increase facilities funding for local charter schools.

FEDERAL PRIORITIES

Promote federal legislation to extend the use of federal ESSER funding to maximize the efficiency, effectiveness, and sustainability of these funds and support the long-term recovery of Georgia’s schools.

Pursue legislative resolution that supports amending the Every Student Succeeds Act to further reduce high-stakes testing by only requiring grade-band testing (elementary School, middle school and high school) rather than testing in grades 3-12 each year.

