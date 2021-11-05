Advertisement

Global supply chain issues could impact lunch at Richmond County schools

(WRDW)
By Clarissa Allen
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Global supply chain issues are affecting local school districts and now they are bracing for a food supply shortage warning parents they may have to pitch in.

The Richmond County School District sent out a letter to parents saying they are working to resolve the shortages to make sure kids are able to have the proper nutrients they need.

So how worried should parents be? The president of the school board says warning alarms should be going off – but it’s not a fire alarm just yet.

“I would highly suggest that parents be prepared to help out the school system in providing bagged lunches,” said Charlie Hannah, President RCBOE.

But in a school district where 100 percent of the student body receives meals at no charge that’s a pretty big warning notice.

“We’re not at a stage that we would consider this a red alert,” she said.

The school system sent this letter to parents telling them their children’s nutrition program might be affected by the global supply chain shortage. With so many ships unable to dock offshore and trucking companies dealing with staffing shortages, it’s not just your Christmas gifts feeling the effects.

MORE: | Distraught Augusta family looking for missing 15-year-old girl

School leaders say they are aware of the possibility but are not too concerned yet.

“I would say the amber lights are flashing a little bit,” she said.

The director of nutrition services with the school system tried to put parents fears at ease saying, “So far we have not had issues with being able to follow the menu but we did want to warn parents of the possibility.”

The President of the school board is hoping the supply chain issues are short lived and has confidence the nutrition program will be creative and resilient.

“And, us as the Board of Richmond County are prepared to do whatever is necessary to make sure that our students continue to receive FDA approved meals,” said Hannah.

The letter also says the nutrition program and school nurses are working together to make sure the menu accommodates students with special dietary needs.

READ THE LETTER:

Richmond County Schools food shortage letter
Richmond County Schools food shortage letter(WRDW)
MORE: | Midlands high school students accused of making video mocking death of George Floyd

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An impromptu memorial has popped up outside the Red Crab restaurant, where a man was fatally...
Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4
Crime scene
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Crash kills Aiken man fleeing officers, coroner says
Shooting incident at Augusta Primetime Bar And Grill
James Whitaker
Charges allege driver was on meth when crash killed 2 near Thomson

Latest News

Gong Cha
New Taiwanese tea shop ‘Gong Cha’ opening soon in Augusta
Palmetto Bowls
Palmetto Bowls opening storefront inside Aiken Unrivaled Fitness
Police academy
I-TEAM: Thin blue line: Why are local law enforcement academies struggling to find recruits?
Fate of Louisville slave market remains in limbo