Global supply chain issues could impact lunch at Richmond County schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Global supply chain issues are affecting local school districts and now they are bracing for a food supply shortage warning parents they may have to pitch in.

The Richmond County School District sent out a letter to parents saying they are working to resolve the shortages to make sure kids are able to have the proper nutrients they need.

So how worried should parents be? The president of the school board says warning alarms should be going off – but it’s not a fire alarm just yet.

“I would highly suggest that parents be prepared to help out the school system in providing bagged lunches,” said Charlie Hannah, President RCBOE.

But in a school district where 100 percent of the student body receives meals at no charge that’s a pretty big warning notice.

“We’re not at a stage that we would consider this a red alert,” she said.

The school system sent this letter to parents telling them their children’s nutrition program might be affected by the global supply chain shortage. With so many ships unable to dock offshore and trucking companies dealing with staffing shortages, it’s not just your Christmas gifts feeling the effects.

School leaders say they are aware of the possibility but are not too concerned yet.

“I would say the amber lights are flashing a little bit,” she said.

The director of nutrition services with the school system tried to put parents fears at ease saying, “So far we have not had issues with being able to follow the menu but we did want to warn parents of the possibility.”

The President of the school board is hoping the supply chain issues are short lived and has confidence the nutrition program will be creative and resilient.

“And, us as the Board of Richmond County are prepared to do whatever is necessary to make sure that our students continue to receive FDA approved meals,” said Hannah.

The letter also says the nutrition program and school nurses are working together to make sure the menu accommodates students with special dietary needs.

READ THE LETTER:

Richmond County Schools food shortage letter (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.