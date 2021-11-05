Georgia files new suit against employer vaccine mandate

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has filed his second lawsuit in a week challenging a Biden administration COVID vaccine mandate.

Kemp said Friday the latest lawsuit fights a new rule calling for employers of more than 100 people to require employee vaccinations or else test for COVID every few days.

“In addition to vilifying Americans for their personal choices, Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates are unlawful and a recipe for economic disaster,” Kemp said. “With inflation skyrocketing, the supply chain screeching to a halt, and job creators across the country desperately searching for more workers, Biden is pouring gasoline on a fire.”

The lawsuit asserts the mandate:

Exceeds the Department of Labor’s statutory authority.

Fails to comply with the standards for issuing an emergency order.

Conflicts with the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Georgia has joined the states of Florida and Alabama, along with several private employers, in filing the lawsuit with the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta. Private employers that are also parties in the action, include the Georgia Highway Contractors Association, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association and Robinson Paving Co.

Last Friday, Kemp and state Attorney General Carr filed a federal lawsuit in Augusta against Biden’s unlawful and vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Augusta University played a prominent role in that lawsuit, being used as an example of one of the state institutions that stand to lose out on millions in federal contracts if they don’t get all their employees fully vaccinated by the Dec. 8 deadline.

The mandate requires not only employees working on federal contracts to be vaccinated but also for anyone who might come in contact with them to be vaccinated.

