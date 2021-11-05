Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected this evening into tonight. Light showers are possible tonight, mainly for areas south of I-20. Temperatures will be chilly and drop to the mid 40s into early Saturday morning. Winds will be steady out of the northwest overnight between 8-12 mph.

Showers will be possible tonight into Saturday, mainly for areas south of I-20. (WRDW)

An area of low pressure will develop off the southeast coast tonight into Saturday that will bring showers into the southern and central CSRA Saturday. Showers will be possible for mainly counties along and south of I-20. Most of the rain should be moving out of the CSRA late Saturday. Temperatures will stay cool all day Saturday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the north between 12-18 mph. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect Saturday through Sunday at 2 PM.

Skies will stay cloudy Saturday night, but start to clear out towards daybreak Sunday. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid 40s early Sunday. Winds will stay breezy late Saturday into Sunday with north winds between 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny skies return during the day Sunday. Highs will be warmer in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north between 10-15 mph.

Early next week looks more seasonal with highs back in the mid 70s Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Nice weather sticks around Tuesday through Thursday next week with highs remaining in the mid 70s. Rain looks possible again by Friday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

