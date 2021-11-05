Advertisement

Coroner investigates suspicious death in Augusta

Augusta crime(WRDW)
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Augusta deals with a surge in slayings, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death.

This latest death was reported Friday morning in the 1600 block of Cornell Drive.

The body was found in the front yard of a residence that wasn’t where he lives, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Friday.

The body appeared to have been there a few hours.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:09 a.m. an autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

The identification will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

It’s been a deadly week in Augusta.

Although we don’t know whether this most recent victim was shot, there had been six shootings in six days in Augusta, leaving four people dead.

Here’s a look at the shootings:

  • 8:12 p.m. Nov. 3: 29-year-old Fredrick Nelson shot dead in the 700 block of Tuttle Street at Watkins Street.
  • 9:07 p.m. Nov. 3: Shots fired at the Primetime Bar and Grill in the 1700 block of Gordon Highway. No one is injured.
  • 6:44 p.m. Nov. 2: 58-year-old Awanda Thomas is shot dead at her home in the 2300 block of Martin Road. Her son Donte Lontrel Bell Sr. is the suspect.
  • 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2: A victim suffers nonfatal injuries in a shooting at Northview Avenue at Fleming Street. The male shooter in a black hoodie fled in an unknown direction.
  • 6:40 p.m. Nov. 1: 16-year-old Tekeil Lee Jr., a sophomore at Hephzibah High, is shot dead in his own neighborhood in the 2400 block of Plantation Road.
  • 9:50 p.m. Oct. 29: 31-year-old Ashaad Truitt, 31, is shot dead and another person is injured when gunfire breaks out during a dispute outside the Red Crab restaurant at 3206 Peach Orchard Road.

