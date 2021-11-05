Advertisement

Columbia County deputies seeking to identify Halloween night theft suspect

Deputies say this man stole from an area hotel and entered several vehicles on Halloween night.
Deputies say this man stole from an area hotel and entered several vehicles on Halloween night.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a theft suspect who stole from an area hotel and entered multiple vehicles on Halloween night.

The suspect, seen wearing a Michael Meyers t-shirt, reportedly stole a TV and microwave from a room at the Quality Inn on Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

He’s also alleged to have entered several vehicles in the area.

Deputies have released a photo of the suspect and his car.

MORE | Deputies work to stomp out violence after 6 shootings in 6 days

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706)541-2800.

