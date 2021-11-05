Columbia County deputies seeking to identify Halloween night theft suspect
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a theft suspect who stole from an area hotel and entered multiple vehicles on Halloween night.
The suspect, seen wearing a Michael Meyers t-shirt, reportedly stole a TV and microwave from a room at the Quality Inn on Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
He’s also alleged to have entered several vehicles in the area.
Deputies have released a photo of the suspect and his car.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706)541-2800.
