Columbia County deputies seeking to identify Halloween night theft suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a theft suspect who stole from an area hotel and entered multiple vehicles on Halloween night.

The suspect, seen wearing a Michael Meyers t-shirt, reportedly stole a TV and microwave from a room at the Quality Inn on Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

He’s also alleged to have entered several vehicles in the area.

Deputies have released a photo of the suspect and his car.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706)541-2800.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.