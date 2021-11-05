Advertisement

Autopsy results released for woman found buried in Augusta backyard

Melissa Lockhart was charged after authorities found her mother's remains buried in the...
Melissa Lockhart was charged after authorities found her mother's remains buried in the backyard of an Augusta home in June.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Months after a woman’s body was found buried in the backyard of an Augusta home, autopsy results have come back from state authorities.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells News 12 the cause and manner of death for 67-year-old Miriam Lockhart remains undetermined, according to the pathologist at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The cause of death will remain undetermined and no additional autopsy will be done, Bowen said on Friday.

Lockhart’s remains were discovered in a grave behind her home on 1778 Tobacco Road after authorities responded to a medical call on the afternoon of June 3.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found Lockhart’s daughter, Melissa, who had suffered a broken right knee cap.

While on scene, officers discovered the recently dug grave in the backyard of the home. Officers were told by someone on scene of a possible recent death at the residence.

MORE | Woman accused of burying mom’s remains behind Augusta home to stay jailed

Melissa told officers during an interview that the remains were those of her mother and further stated that she buried her because she didn’t want anyone to take her mother from her for the procedures of an autopsy. She told authorities that she found her mother deceased in bed between May 31 and June 1.

She was charged on June 6 with concealing a death, according to arrest records.

Melissa continues to be held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’aja Brown
Aiken daycare worker charged with assaulting 3-year-old child
An impromptu memorial has popped up outside the Red Crab restaurant, where a man was fatally...
Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4
Crime scene
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year
Sunshine House
Mom speaks out on child’s alleged assault at Aiken day care
Shooting incident at Augusta Primetime Bar And Grill

Latest News

Classroom
Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties
Classroom generic
Here are the legislative priorities for Georgia education agency
Atlanta Braves parade
WATCH: Parade celebrates Atlanta Braves’ World Series win
Car accident generic
Names given for 2 who died in I-20 crash near Thomson