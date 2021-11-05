Autopsy results released for woman found buried in Augusta backyard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Months after a woman’s body was found buried in the backyard of an Augusta home, autopsy results have come back from state authorities.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells News 12 the cause and manner of death for 67-year-old Miriam Lockhart remains undetermined, according to the pathologist at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The cause of death will remain undetermined and no additional autopsy will be done, Bowen said on Friday.

Lockhart’s remains were discovered in a grave behind her home on 1778 Tobacco Road after authorities responded to a medical call on the afternoon of June 3.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found Lockhart’s daughter, Melissa, who had suffered a broken right knee cap.

While on scene, officers discovered the recently dug grave in the backyard of the home. Officers were told by someone on scene of a possible recent death at the residence.

Melissa told officers during an interview that the remains were those of her mother and further stated that she buried her because she didn’t want anyone to take her mother from her for the procedures of an autopsy. She told authorities that she found her mother deceased in bed between May 31 and June 1.

She was charged on June 6 with concealing a death, according to arrest records.

Melissa continues to be held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to jail records.

