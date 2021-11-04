Advertisement

Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide, officials said. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)
By Anne Hughes and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/KYOU/Gray News) - Two students are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a teacher in Iowa.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing Wednesday.

KCRG reported Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with homicide in the first degree and conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree, both felonies.

Both are students at Fairfield High School where Graber was a teacher.

Miller and Goodale are being criminally charged as adults.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2021 KCRG/KYOU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An impromptu memorial has popped up outside the Red Crab restaurant, where a man was fatally...
Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4
Crime scene
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Crash kills Aiken man fleeing officers, coroner says
Shooting incident at Augusta Primetime Bar And Grill
James Whitaker
Charges allege driver was on meth when crash killed 2 near Thomson

Latest News

Yellowstone series inspired truck
‘Yellowstone’ superfan turns heads with pickup inspired by TV show
Madison wants someone to call her mom and dad.
Grant Me Hope | Madison wants ‘somebody to call my mom and my dad’
Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
According to court records, both men are charged with presenting a false claim for an insurance...
Court documents show Murdaugh and Curtis Smith indicted by grand jury in failed suicide-for-hire scheme