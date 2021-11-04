Shooting incident at Augusta Primetime Bar And Grill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday at 9:07 p.m. Richmond County Deputies responded to Primetime Bar And Grill on the 1700 block of Gordon Highway in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that unknown subject(s) fired several shots at the business striking the front door.

The suspect(s) left the scene in a black vehicle. There are no reported injuries at this time and the incident is under investigation.

No further information available at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.