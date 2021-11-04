Advertisement

Shooting incident at Augusta Primetime Bar And Grill

(KAIT-TV)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday at 9:07 p.m. Richmond County Deputies responded to Primetime Bar And Grill on the 1700 block of Gordon Highway in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that unknown subject(s) fired several shots at the business striking the front door.

The suspect(s) left the scene in a black vehicle. There are no reported injuries at this time and the incident is under investigation.

No further information available at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

MORE: | One man killed in Augusta shooting, investigation underway

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Officials release name of 16-year-old killed by Augusta shooting
Car accident generic
2 killed in crash on westbound I-20 near Thomson
Richard Russell
Past issues uncovered on deputy involved in local stun-gunned man’s death
Donte Bell Sr.
Wanted suspect for murder of 58-year-old woman in Martin Road residence
Augusta shootings
3 dead, 2 hurt as Augusta sees at least 4 shootings in 5 days

Latest News

One man killed in Augusta shooting, investigation underway
DHEC supports CDC’s approval for child vaccine, urges parents to get them vaccinated
Vaccine rollout for kids 5 to 11
Vaccine rollout for kids 5 to 11
Local Braves fan
Local fans celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series win