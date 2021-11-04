Advertisement

Police monitor Jenkins County schools after alleged “email threat”

Jenkins County High School in Millen, Georgia.
Jenkins County High School in Millen, Georgia.(Source: JCSS)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Operations returned to normal in the Jenkins County School System after a possible threat circled overnight.

According to the Millen Police Department, the school system says it received an “unsubstantiated email threat” Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officers were called to monitor Jenkins County Middle and High School campuses Thursday morning. The schools will also be placed on a level one lockdown, where exterior doors will be locked and visitors cannot enter the building.

Students will continue with their typical school schedule today.

The police department is currently investigating the matter.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta target
Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Crash kills Aiken man fleeing officers, coroner says
James Whitaker
Charges allege driver was on meth when crash killed 2 near Thomson
Shooting incident at Augusta Primetime Bar And Grill
Crime scene
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year

Latest News

In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
Elections director resigning in Georgia’s Fulton County
Over 85 dogs were seized from homes in South Carolina.
Two arrested, over 85 dogs rescued from ‘despicable conditions’ in two S.C. homes
Augusta crime
Augusta grapples with outbreak of shootings that kill 4
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 4