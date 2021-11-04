Police monitor Jenkins County schools after alleged “email threat”

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Operations returned to normal in the Jenkins County School System after a possible threat circled overnight.

According to the Millen Police Department, the school system says it received an “unsubstantiated email threat” Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officers were called to monitor Jenkins County Middle and High School campuses Thursday morning. The schools will also be placed on a level one lockdown, where exterior doors will be locked and visitors cannot enter the building.

Students will continue with their typical school schedule today.

The police department is currently investigating the matter.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.