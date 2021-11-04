Advertisement

One man killed in Augusta shooting, investigation underway

(WMC Action News 5)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday at 8:12 p.m. Richmond County Deputies responded to the 700 block of Tuttle Street at Watkins Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival they found a male victim that had been shot at least once. He was deceased on the scene.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 29-year-old Fredrick Nelson from Augusta. He was shot once and pronounced dead on the scene at 8:50 p.m. Nelson is scheduled for an autopsy at the GBI Lab.

Investigators have arrived on the scene and are in the early stages of their investigation. The Coroner’s Office has responded as well.

There is no further information at this time. We will continue to update as we learn more information.

MORE: | 3 dead, 2 hurt as Augusta sees at least 4 shootings in 5 days

