MAU hiring event to include on-the-spot job offers for Johnston plant

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - MAU Workforce Solutions is holding a hiring event for its team working at Milliken in Johnston.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the MAU Aiken Branch parking lot, 1036 Pine Log Road in Aiken.

Interviews will take place for manufacturing positions with on-the-spot job offers provided to qualified candidates.

All positions offer a starting pay of $14 per hour and can go up to $20.30 per hour based on experience. Additionally, all positions offer health benefits that include telehealth medical services, 401K, a $1,000 sign-on bonus, a $2,500 retention bonus and the opportunity for advancement.

Interested candidates are required to bring a copy of their resume and two forms of identification to their interviews to be considered for a position. Candidates should also be prepared to submit to a background check.

MAU is taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. Face masks will be mandatory. If candidates are unable to attend the hiring event, they can visit www.mau.com/milliken-aiken to apply online at any time. For more information, visit mau.com/Aiken-Milliken-Event.

