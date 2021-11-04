Advertisement

Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ diagnosed with prostate cancer

In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's pity.(Source: KFOR/KOCO/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Joseph Maldonado, better known as “Joe Exotic,” said he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

In a letter, Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn’t want anyone’s pity.

Maldonado is currently serving time for a murder for hire plot.

His story was featured on Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” last year.

Maldonado’s attorney said his client has been undergoing medical treatment and tests for a host of issues.

He added that medical care is different in a prison environment, and fewer options are available.

In July, a U.S. court of appeals canceled Maldonado’s 22-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta shootings
3 dead, 2 hurt as Augusta sees at least 4 shootings in 5 days
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Crash kills Aiken man fleeing officers, coroner says
James Whitaker
Charges allege driver was on meth during crash that killed 2 near Thomson
Crime scene
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year
Richard Russell
Past issues uncovered on deputy involved in local stun-gunned man’s death

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 4
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with...
Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater
Four-year-old Cleo Smith, who had been missing for 18 days, is back home after being found...
Stranger charged with abducting 4-year-old Australian girl