Advertisement

Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with...
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond.

One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting.

Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them. A car later drove nearby.

Court records say some men got out, and shots were fired at the group.

It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Crews has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta shootings
3 dead, 2 hurt as Augusta sees at least 4 shootings in 5 days
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Crash kills Aiken man fleeing officers, coroner says
James Whitaker
Charges allege driver was on meth during crash that killed 2 near Thomson
Crime scene
One Georgia county just saw its first homicide of the year
Richard Russell
Past issues uncovered on deputy involved in local stun-gunned man’s death

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 4
In a letter, Joe Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn't want anyone's...
Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ diagnosed with prostate cancer
Four-year-old Cleo Smith, who had been missing for 18 days, is back home after being found...
Stranger charged with abducting 4-year-old Australian girl